Supreme Court Concerns Over Lengthy Lawyer Appearances

The Supreme Court expressed concern on Thursday over the extensive number of lawyers noted for appearances in legal cases, despite court orders being relatively concise.

Judges Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma stated there is no issue with acknowledging lawyers assisting the court effectively, yet current listings often span ten pages.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the SCBA, mentioned a proposal from legal associations to regulate these appearances would be forthcoming to ensure fair guidelines.

