Supreme Court Concerns Over Lengthy Lawyer Appearances
The Supreme Court raised concerns about the extensive list of lawyers marking their appearances, although the orders are brief. A proposal will be submitted to establish guidelines, ensuring appearances are marked only for authorized lawyers. The issue arose while adjudicating a plea requesting uniform marking procedures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:34 IST
The Supreme Court expressed concern on Thursday over the extensive number of lawyers noted for appearances in legal cases, despite court orders being relatively concise.
Judges Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma stated there is no issue with acknowledging lawyers assisting the court effectively, yet current listings often span ten pages.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the SCBA, mentioned a proposal from legal associations to regulate these appearances would be forthcoming to ensure fair guidelines.
