Airport Security Heightened Amid Bomb Threat
In response to an alleged bomb threat received via e-mail, security measures have been intensified at the airport. Authorities are conducting comprehensive checks on passengers, utilizing sniffer dogs to identify suspicious items. Investigations into the threat are currently underway.
Security at the airport has been significantly increased following an alleged bomb threat that was communicated through an e-mail, police reported on Thursday.
In response to the potential danger, airport security personnel and police officers are rigorously searching passengers to ensure safety.
Sniffer dogs have been deployed to identify any suspicious items, and investigations into the threat are actively being conducted, according to officials.
