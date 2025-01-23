Congress Targets AAP Over Alleged Delhi Debacle
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the AAP of damaging Delhi's infrastructure, alleging its policies revolve around revenue from alcohol sales. At a press conference, Khera revealed an audio claiming corrupt practices involving AAP members. Congress launched its campaign song criticising AAP ahead of upcoming Delhi elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of causing significant damage to Delhi's infrastructure, labeling it 'garbage'.
Khera criticized AAP's dependence on alcohol revenue, suggesting deep-seated corruption. An audio clip was played, alleging corruption involving AAP's MLA Sharad Chauhan.
Alongside these allegations, Congress unveiled its campaign song targeting AAP, ahead of Delhi's elections scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manish Sisodia Challenges BJP Over Lavish Residences Allegations
Manish Sisodia Attacks BJP: AAP vs BJP in Delhi Election Rhetoric
Manish Sisodia's Bold Bid for Jangpura: A Roadshow and Divine Blessings
Manish Sisodia: AAP's Forward March Amid 'Revdi' Culture Controversy
Manish Sisodia Focuses on Delhi's Education Amidst Political Alliance Tensions