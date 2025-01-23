Congress Targets AAP Over Alleged Delhi Debacle

In a recent press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of causing significant damage to Delhi's infrastructure, labeling it 'garbage'.

Khera criticized AAP's dependence on alcohol revenue, suggesting deep-seated corruption. An audio clip was played, alleging corruption involving AAP's MLA Sharad Chauhan.

Alongside these allegations, Congress unveiled its campaign song targeting AAP, ahead of Delhi's elections scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

