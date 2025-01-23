Left Menu

Crypto Co-Founder Freed from Kidnapping Ordeal

David Balland, co-founder of Ledger, was kidnapped in France and later released after a ransom demand in cryptocurrency. A rescue operation led by the GIGN involved freeing Balland, who received medical treatment. The police are investigating the incident to identify the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:42 IST
Crypto Co-Founder Freed from Kidnapping Ordeal

In a dramatic turn of events, David Balland, a co-founder of the leading French crypto company Ledger, was released on Wednesday after being kidnapped from his home in central France.

The incident occurred early Tuesday, with Balland being taken to a different location and held captive while the kidnappers demanded a cryptocurrency ransom. The amount or status of the ransom payment remains undisclosed by the Paris prosecutor's office.

A swift rescue operation, involving the elite GIGN police unit, ensured Balland's safe return and medical intervention on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing, with French authorities working meticulously to apprehend those behind the kidnapping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025