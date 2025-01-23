Crypto Co-Founder Freed from Kidnapping Ordeal

In a dramatic turn of events, David Balland, a co-founder of the leading French crypto company Ledger, was released on Wednesday after being kidnapped from his home in central France.

The incident occurred early Tuesday, with Balland being taken to a different location and held captive while the kidnappers demanded a cryptocurrency ransom. The amount or status of the ransom payment remains undisclosed by the Paris prosecutor's office.

A swift rescue operation, involving the elite GIGN police unit, ensured Balland's safe return and medical intervention on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing, with French authorities working meticulously to apprehend those behind the kidnapping.

