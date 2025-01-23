Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Akal Takht Edict Compliance and SAD Restructuring

Amidst dissatisfaction concerning the Akal Takht edict on SAD's reorganization, a meeting of Sikh high priests is set for January 28. The Shiromani Akali Dal's internal discord arises over membership drives and adherence to religious directives, as disagreements surface involving key leaders and organizational roles.

Tensions Rise Over Akal Takht Edict Compliance and SAD Restructuring
  • India

Resentment simmers over the Akal Takht's directives regarding the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) restructuring, as Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh summons the five Sikh high priests for a meeting on January 28. The agenda remains undisclosed, but crucial issues at the Akal Takht are on the table.

The clash within SAD frequents headlines as rebel leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala, appointed as an observer, disputes the party's new membership drive. Discrepancies between the original seven-member committee and the SAD working committee have created fissures, sparking debates over compliance with the religious edict.

SAD's legal challenges surface as it cites concerns about losing recognition from the Election Commission. The complex dynamic between religious directives and political obligations continues to be a focal point, with leaders like Wadala and Ayali opting to adhere strictly to the Akal Takht's guidance.

