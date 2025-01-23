Canary Islands: A Perilous Crossing for Migrants

More than 550 migrants have reached Spain's Canary Islands in the past two days, according to the maritime rescue service, with at least one fatality confirmed.

The archipelago remains a focal point for West African migrants attempting dangerous sea voyages. In the first half of January, 3,409 migrants arrived in Spain by sea, primarily through the Canaries, mirroring numbers from the previous year.

The Canary Islands are experiencing record high arrivals, with over 61,000 people, including unaccompanied minors, having made the journey in 2024. Many depart from Mauritania, over 473 miles from the nearest Canary Island, seeking to bypass security forces. Tragically, Caminando Fronteras reports over 10,000 deaths or disappearances on this treacherous route in the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)