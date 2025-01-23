Delhi High Court Stresses Gender Neutrality in Justice System

The Delhi High Court has underscored the need for gender neutrality in the justice system, maintaining that crimes causing significant bodily harm must be dealt with stringently, regardless of the perpetrator's gender. This ruling came when the court refused anticipatory bail to a woman accused of burning her husband with boiling water mixed with chili powder.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the plea, arguing that creating a special class for women would undermine fairness in the justice system. The court emphasized that both men and women should be subject to the same legal scrutiny, reaffirming the value of every individual's life and dignity.

The judgment highlighted societal stereotypes that disbelieve men as potential victims in domestic violence cases. It warned against allowing bias to affect legal outcomes and stressed the importance of gender-neutral justice in delivering fair and just rulings.

