Karnataka High Court Halts Action on CT Ravi FIR

The Karnataka High Court has intervened to prevent any state action on the FIR filed against BJP MLC CT Ravi until January 30. This decision stems from allegations that Ravi made obscene remarks about Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a Legislative Council session.

Presiding over the proceedings, Justice M Nagaprasanna addressed a petition from Ravi seeking to nullify the FIR. The core issue revolves around jurisdictional authority—whether it rests solely with the Legislative Council Speaker or extends to external bodies like the police.

In the session, Ravi's counsel cited a 2024 Supreme Court ruling to argue for legislative immunity, given the environment in which the incident occurred. Opposing this view, the prosecution argued the need for legal review of any criminal acts within the legislature. The complex jurisdiction question remains unresolved, with further hearings slated for January 30.

