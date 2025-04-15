Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Lokpal's Jurisdiction Over High Court Judges

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the jurisdiction of the Lokpal to entertain complaints against sitting high court judges. The matter stems from a suo motu proceeding concerning a Lokpal order addressing complaints against a high court judge, raising judiciary independence concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:33 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has announced that it will hold a hearing on April 30 to deliberate the jurisdiction of the Lokpal in addressing complaints against sitting high court judges. The matter is under scrutiny following a suo motu proceeding that challenges a Lokpal order involving allegations against a high court judge.

During a recent session, a three-judge special bench, including Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Abhay S Oka, declared that the hearing could extend beyond a single day. It comes after the Supreme Court temporarily stayed the Lokpal's directive concerning complaints that question the impartiality of a high court judge.

The complaint involves accusations that the judge influenced proceedings in favor of a former client. The case draws significant attention regarding judicial independence. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar has been appointed as an amicus curiae to assist, pending further instructions from the Chief Justice of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

