Crypto Co-Founder Freed in Dramatic Kidnapping Rescue

A dramatic twist in the world of cryptocurrency unfolded as David Balland, co-founder of Ledger, was freed following a harrowing kidnapping ordeal in France. According to Paris prosecutors, Balland was taken from his home and held captive until his rescue on Wednesday.

The kidnappers allegedly demanded a substantial cryptocurrency ransom, though authorities have not disclosed the amount or whether it was paid. The rescue operation engaged the skills of the elite GIGN police unit, showcasing their expertise in high-stakes situations.

Ledger, renowned for its hardware wallets, was thrust into the spotlight as its co-founder faced such peril. The investigation continues, with French police fervently working to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

