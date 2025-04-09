Left Menu

Trump's Effort to Rescue Cholla: A Coal Power Controversy

Donald Trump announced plans to direct the Energy Department to prevent the closure of the Cholla coal power plant in Arizona. This decision, reported by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw, highlights ongoing debates over energy policies and the future of coal power amidst environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 02:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, former President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday his intention to keep the Cholla coal power plant in Arizona operational by directing the Energy Department to intervene. This announcement has sparked debate among energy policy advocates and environmentalists alike.

The Cholla plant, a significant contributor to local energy, had been poised for closure amid ongoing shifts toward renewable energy sources. Trump's directive seeks to alter the trajectory, reflecting his administration's broader stance on maintaining coal as a cornerstone of national energy strategy.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw highlights the political and environmental tensions underlying this decision, as the nation grapples with its energy production future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

