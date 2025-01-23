Security Concerns Shift Republic Day Venue in Punjab

In a sudden change of plans, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will now unfurl the national flag during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in Patiala instead of Faridkot, officials have confirmed.

The decision to move the event comes after pro-Khalistan slogans were found scrawled on a wall near Faridkot's sports stadium, raising security concerns. A flag with 'Khalistan' inscribed on it was also discovered at the site.

Speaking to reporters in Patiala, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav declined to comment on whether the venue change was driven by security threats. Meanwhile, a video surfaced allegedly showing Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a pro-Khalistan leader, claiming responsibility. Police continue their investigation into the matter.

