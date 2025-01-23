Trump's Bureaucracy Overhaul: Ending Diversity Initiatives

In a sweeping move to reshape the federal bureaucracy, President Donald Trump has directed U.S. agencies to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The initiative encourages employees to report clandestine attempts to maintain such efforts, threatening repercussions for non-compliance.

On Wednesday, a circulated memo commanded thousands of federal workers to turn in colleagues who use 'coded language' to disguise DEI initiatives, part of Trump's broader agenda against what he perceives as a 'deep state.' As a result, DEI officials face suspension while related offices are to be shuttered by month's end.

The executive order, which also imposed a hiring freeze and enabled the dismissal of career civil servants, has drawn immediate rebuke from Democrats and civil rights groups. They argue these efforts undermine crucial strides toward addressing structural racism and socio-economic disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)