High Court Quashes Externment under Political Pressure

The Madhya Pradesh High Court overturned a farmer's externment from Burhanpur, criticizing the district magistrate's actions. It called for a meeting by the Chief Secretary to ensure magistrates act independently, not under political pressure. The court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the state government and others involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed the externment of a farmer from Burhanpur, emphasizing the need for judicial independence free from political influences. The Chief Secretary has been urged to convene a meeting of district magistrates to instill confidence and ensure adherence to the law.

The court criticized the district magistrate for acting beyond their authority, hinting at political pressure as the reason behind the illegal externment order. A fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on the state government and key officials for their involvement.

Highlighting procedural lapses, the court pointed out that the farmer had not been convicted of the alleged offenses, making the externment order unjustifiable. This landmark decision underscores the importance of integrity and lawful conduct in judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

