Trump Revokes Security Protection for Pompeo Amid Tensions with Iran

President Donald Trump has removed government security protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and aide Brian Hook, facing threats from Iran. This follows similar actions against others perceived as adversaries. Pompeo and Hook had been under protection due to serious threats against them, which remain credible.

President Donald Trump has taken the decisive step of revoking government security protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aide, Brian Hook. This decision comes amid ongoing threats from Iran, which date back to the hardline stances the two took against the Islamic Republic during Trump's previous administration.

Confirmed by both a congressional staffer and an insider privy to the matter, these security changes were conveyed to Pompeo and Hook, taking effect at 11 pm on Wednesday. The removal of protection is perceived as part of a broader pattern in which Trump targets perceived adversaries.

This move mirrors Trump's earlier decision to strip security clearance from John Bolton, his former national security adviser. As part of his consistent approach, Trump also revoked clearances of former intelligence officials critical of him. The New York Times reported on this latest development, highlighting its potential implications amid the continued threats that Pompeo, Hook, and others face from Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

