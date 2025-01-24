Louisiana's Classroom Crusade: The Ten Commandments Debate
Louisiana schools face legal challenges over a state law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public classrooms. Critics argue it breaches the separation of church and state, while supporters highlight its historical significance. The case, which may reach the US Supreme Court, continues amidst broader conservative educational pushes.
Louisiana's schools are entangled in a legal struggle over a law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in public classrooms. A panel of three judges recently heard arguments in the ongoing debate.
The law, enforced since January 1, has been backed by Republicans including former President Trump. It requires poster-sized Ten Commandments displays in K-12 schools and public universities. While Attorney General Liz Murrill urges compliance, opponents, citing a breach in the church-state separation, threaten legal action.
With the law's constitutionality under scrutiny, plaintiffs representing diverse religious backgrounds argue it risks isolating non-Christian students. As legal actions unfold, similar bills surface in other states, potentially setting the stage for a Supreme Court battle.
