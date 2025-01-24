Louisiana's Classroom Crusade: The Ten Commandments Debate

Louisiana's schools are entangled in a legal struggle over a law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in public classrooms. A panel of three judges recently heard arguments in the ongoing debate.

The law, enforced since January 1, has been backed by Republicans including former President Trump. It requires poster-sized Ten Commandments displays in K-12 schools and public universities. While Attorney General Liz Murrill urges compliance, opponents, citing a breach in the church-state separation, threaten legal action.

With the law's constitutionality under scrutiny, plaintiffs representing diverse religious backgrounds argue it risks isolating non-Christian students. As legal actions unfold, similar bills surface in other states, potentially setting the stage for a Supreme Court battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)