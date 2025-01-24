Ceasefire Aid Convoy: A Humanitarian Milestone for Gaza
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 653 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The information was verified by Israeli authorities and ceasefire guarantors including the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ushered in a significant humanitarian response, as reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). On Thursday, 653 aid trucks were able to enter the Gaza Strip, marking a considerable effort to address the humanitarian needs in the area.
Information on the aid convoy was provided by Israeli authorities, highlighting the collaborative nature of the ceasefire's implementation. This development is a sign of cooperation at an international level, with key support from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar as guarantors of the agreement.
As aid continues to flow, the focus remains on alleviating the immediate needs of the Palestinian population within Gaza, providing relief and crucial supplies amid the temporary peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- aid trucks
- Israel
- Hamas
- UN
- OCHA
- United States
- Egypt
- Qatar
ALSO READ
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage
Hyundai Motor Group's Record Investment Amid Political and Economic Uncertainties
Global Bond Rout Eases Amid Economic Uncertainty
Security Concerns Echo at Apalachee High School After Another Gun Incident
Chinese Ministry Slams EU Investigations as Unfair Trade Barriers