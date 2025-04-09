North Korea's Unyielding Nuclear Stance: Kim Yo Jong's Scathing Rebuke
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, criticized Washington and its allies for their efforts to denuclearize North Korea. She emphasized that North Korea's nuclear ambitions are constitutionally enshrined and any attempts to reverse this will be futile. Diplomatic tensions remain high as North Korea allies with Russia.
In a scathing statement, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, derided Washington and its Asian allies, dismissing their aspirations for denuclearization as mere 'daydreams.' She unequivocally stated that North Korea will not relinquish its nuclear weapons program, which is a constitutional mandate.
Kim Yo Jong's remarks were a direct response to recent discussions among top diplomats from the United States, South Korea, and Japan, reaffirming their commitment to push for North Korea's denuclearization. Her comments underscored that such pressures are perceived as hostile acts infringing on North Korea's sovereignty.
As tensions escalate, Kim Jong Un is seen strengthening ties with Russia amid President Vladimir Putin's war efforts in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the U.S. remains eager to revive diplomatic talks, yet faces resistance as North Korea maintains its nuclear stance.
