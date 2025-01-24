Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea for EVM Verification Policy

Former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal and Lakhan Kumar Singla have petitioned the Supreme Court to mandate EVM verification protocols. Their plea urges the Election Commission for a comprehensive policy, highlighting the need to scrutinize EVM components for tampering. The court will hear the case alongside similar petitions.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal seeking a standardized policy for the verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Dalal argues that despite a previous judgment demanding EVM verification, the Election Commission has yet to implement a thorough protocol.

The court will consolidate this case with similar petitions, as the petitioners call for scrutiny of the EVMs' core components, citing concerns over the existing verification process.

