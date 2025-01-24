Supreme Court to Hear Plea for EVM Verification Policy
Former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal and Lakhan Kumar Singla have petitioned the Supreme Court to mandate EVM verification protocols. Their plea urges the Election Commission for a comprehensive policy, highlighting the need to scrutinize EVM components for tampering. The court will hear the case alongside similar petitions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal seeking a standardized policy for the verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Dalal argues that despite a previous judgment demanding EVM verification, the Election Commission has yet to implement a thorough protocol.
The court will consolidate this case with similar petitions, as the petitioners call for scrutiny of the EVMs' core components, citing concerns over the existing verification process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EVM
- verification
- Supreme Court
- Karan Singh Dalal
- plea
- policy
- Haryana
- elections
- petition
- ECI
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pune Public Policy Festival: Envisioning a $10 Trillion India
Policybazaar's NRI Care Program Revolutionizes Elderly Support in India
Guarding Democracy: Urgent Plea to Continue Support for Ukraine
Delhi High Court Questions Plea on AAP’s Election Promise
European Stocks Rise Despite Policy Uncertainty and Retail Woes