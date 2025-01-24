Supreme Court to Hear Plea for EVM Verification Policy

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal seeking a standardized policy for the verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Dalal argues that despite a previous judgment demanding EVM verification, the Election Commission has yet to implement a thorough protocol.

The court will consolidate this case with similar petitions, as the petitioners call for scrutiny of the EVMs' core components, citing concerns over the existing verification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)