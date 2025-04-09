Delhi High Court Rejects Plea to Protect Peacocks from Electrocution

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday turned down a public interest litigation aimed at conserving the national bird from electrical hazards associated with exposed installations by discoms in Delhi. The dismissal by a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela advises the petitioning NGO, Save India Foundation, to address their concerns to pertinent authorities.

The court criticized the quick move to legal proceedings without awaiting government response, as Save India Foundation filed the plea just three days after making representations to the relevant departments. The bench highlighted that it lacked legislative power, stressing that grievances should first be processed through administrative channels.

Save India Foundation's petition underscored unsafe electrical setups as fatal to peacocks, imploring the need for formal regulations to counter the threat. However, the court advised pursuing legislative amendments, citing the judiciary's limitation in law or regulation formulation, prompting the NGO to work through standard bureaucratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)