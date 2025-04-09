Delhi High Court Rejects Plea to Protect Peacocks from Electrocution
The Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) urging authorities to protect peacocks from electrocution. The court recommended that the petitioner seek action from relevant authorities instead of the judiciary, emphasizing that the court cannot create laws or regulations for such issues.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday turned down a public interest litigation aimed at conserving the national bird from electrical hazards associated with exposed installations by discoms in Delhi. The dismissal by a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela advises the petitioning NGO, Save India Foundation, to address their concerns to pertinent authorities.
The court criticized the quick move to legal proceedings without awaiting government response, as Save India Foundation filed the plea just three days after making representations to the relevant departments. The bench highlighted that it lacked legislative power, stressing that grievances should first be processed through administrative channels.
Save India Foundation's petition underscored unsafe electrical setups as fatal to peacocks, imploring the need for formal regulations to counter the threat. However, the court advised pursuing legislative amendments, citing the judiciary's limitation in law or regulation formulation, prompting the NGO to work through standard bureaucratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balancing Creative Freedom: Navigating OTT Regulations
AI chatbots pose emotional manipulation risk, regulations lag behind
Balancing Regulations for Financial Inclusion: Governor Malhotra's Insights
Amid Concerns, Calls Rise for Stricter Regulations on Online Betting
Federal Responsibilities: The Tug of War Over Online Gaming Regulations