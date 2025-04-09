Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Plea to Protect Peacocks from Electrocution

The Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) urging authorities to protect peacocks from electrocution. The court recommended that the petitioner seek action from relevant authorities instead of the judiciary, emphasizing that the court cannot create laws or regulations for such issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:28 IST
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea to Protect Peacocks from Electrocution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday turned down a public interest litigation aimed at conserving the national bird from electrical hazards associated with exposed installations by discoms in Delhi. The dismissal by a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela advises the petitioning NGO, Save India Foundation, to address their concerns to pertinent authorities.

The court criticized the quick move to legal proceedings without awaiting government response, as Save India Foundation filed the plea just three days after making representations to the relevant departments. The bench highlighted that it lacked legislative power, stressing that grievances should first be processed through administrative channels.

Save India Foundation's petition underscored unsafe electrical setups as fatal to peacocks, imploring the need for formal regulations to counter the threat. However, the court advised pursuing legislative amendments, citing the judiciary's limitation in law or regulation formulation, prompting the NGO to work through standard bureaucratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025