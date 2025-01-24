Left Menu

Mysterious Death Unfolds: Accused Found in Mustard Field

The body of Lokesh Kumar Gangwar, accused of rape and missing for days, was found in a mustard field. Police suspect strangulation. An investigation reveals a possible illicit affair as a motive, with the deceased involved in a dispute. Several individuals are detained for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:05 IST
Mysterious Death Unfolds: Accused Found in Mustard Field
  • Country:
  • India

The unsettling discovery of Lokesh Kumar Gangwar's body in a mustard field has shone a spotlight on a potential murder case with deep personal ties. The police in this village suspect he was strangled before being discarded, with marks indicating the body was dragged to the scene.

Gangwar, previously jailed in a rape case, had been out on bail. Reports surfaced of an illicit affair with a woman that may have instigated a conflict with her husband. The woman's husband and two others have already been detained for interrogation, escalating the investigation into this probable crime of passion.

Despite disappearance not being out of the ordinary in Gangwar's life according to family, his absence for three days and death now raise serious queries. Police remain steadfast in their investigation, piecing together evidence from the field with the assistance of forensic teams, while a formal family complaint has yet to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025