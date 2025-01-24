Mysterious Death Unfolds: Accused Found in Mustard Field

The unsettling discovery of Lokesh Kumar Gangwar's body in a mustard field has shone a spotlight on a potential murder case with deep personal ties. The police in this village suspect he was strangled before being discarded, with marks indicating the body was dragged to the scene.

Gangwar, previously jailed in a rape case, had been out on bail. Reports surfaced of an illicit affair with a woman that may have instigated a conflict with her husband. The woman's husband and two others have already been detained for interrogation, escalating the investigation into this probable crime of passion.

Despite disappearance not being out of the ordinary in Gangwar's life according to family, his absence for three days and death now raise serious queries. Police remain steadfast in their investigation, piecing together evidence from the field with the assistance of forensic teams, while a formal family complaint has yet to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)