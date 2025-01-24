High-Stakes Deployment: U.S. Military Typhon Launchers in the Philippines

The U.S. military's Typhon launchers, which can fire multi-purpose missiles over thousands of kilometers, will remain stationed in the Philippines for now, according to National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano.

Ano confirmed the decision following a Reuters report about the launchers' relocation within Luzon. This move aligns with the Philippines' longstanding defense collaboration with Washington, enhancing military readiness and interoperability on the island nation.

China has criticized the deployment, accusing the Philippines of raising regional tensions. However, armed forces spokesperson Francel Margareth Padilla emphasized the strategic importance of the launchers, pointing to the countries' close coordination on this aspect of their defense relationship.

