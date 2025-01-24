Decades Behind Bars: A Quest for Mercy

Swamy Shraddananda, a man imprisoned for more than three decades for his wife's murder, has taken his plea to the Supreme Court. He seeks a directive for the President to decide on his long-pending mercy petition.

During a recent hearing, the Supreme Court considered Shraddananda's petition that highlights his 30-year incarceration without parole. The court had previously commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment, with conditions against release.

The case echoes comparisons to other high-profile cases where convicts received parole. Shraddananda's legal team argues that constitutional provisions warrant a review and decision on his mercy petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)