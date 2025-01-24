Decades Behind Bars: A Quest for Mercy
Swamy Shraddananda, incarcerated for over 30 years for his wife's murder, appeals to the Supreme Court to prompt a decision on his pending mercy petition before the President. His plea echoes the treatment of other convicts' paroles, questioning prolonged imprisonment without relief despite previous constitutional reviews.
Swamy Shraddananda, a man imprisoned for more than three decades for his wife's murder, has taken his plea to the Supreme Court. He seeks a directive for the President to decide on his long-pending mercy petition.
During a recent hearing, the Supreme Court considered Shraddananda's petition that highlights his 30-year incarceration without parole. The court had previously commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment, with conditions against release.
The case echoes comparisons to other high-profile cases where convicts received parole. Shraddananda's legal team argues that constitutional provisions warrant a review and decision on his mercy petition.
