Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Waqf Bill as Assault on Constitution

Sonia Gandhi has strongly criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a 'brazen assault' on India's Constitution. The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson condemned the BJP's approach, suggesting it seeks to maintain societal division.

After the Lok Sabha passed the contentious bill, Gandhi declared it was 'bulldozed' through the lower house without proper discussion. She vowed that the Congress party would vehemently oppose the bill, describing it as a constitutional subversion.

In a parliamentary meeting, Gandhi also expressed concerns over the government's reluctance to implement the women's reservation bill and accused Prime Minister Modi of masking old initiatives as his own. Addressing electoral fairness, she criticized disruptions during parliamentary sessions, calling for Congress to refocus on exposing government's failings.

