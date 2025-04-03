Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Waqf Bill as Assault on Constitution

Sonia Gandhi labeled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a 'brazen assault' on the Constitution, asserting it's part of BJP's strategy to perpetuate societal polarization. She criticized the bill's passage in Lok Sabha and emphasized the need to fight for constitutional rights against what she views as BJP's divisive tactics.

Sonia Gandhi has strongly criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a 'brazen assault' on India's Constitution. The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson condemned the BJP's approach, suggesting it seeks to maintain societal division.

After the Lok Sabha passed the contentious bill, Gandhi declared it was 'bulldozed' through the lower house without proper discussion. She vowed that the Congress party would vehemently oppose the bill, describing it as a constitutional subversion.

In a parliamentary meeting, Gandhi also expressed concerns over the government's reluctance to implement the women's reservation bill and accused Prime Minister Modi of masking old initiatives as his own. Addressing electoral fairness, she criticized disruptions during parliamentary sessions, calling for Congress to refocus on exposing government's failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

