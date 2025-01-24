Left Menu

Tragedy and Tensions: Tiger Attack Sparks Protests in Kerala

A 47-year-old woman was killed by a tiger at Priyadarshini Estate, causing local protests. Kerala's Forest Minister Saseendran had claimed reduced human-animal conflicts before the incident. The government has ordered the capture or killing of the tiger, amid the outcry for improved safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident at Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village saw a 47-year-old woman killed by a tiger, sparking local protests. The attack occurred shortly after Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran announced in the state assembly that human-animal conflicts were on the decline and the government was taking effective measures.

In response to the incident, the forest minister informed reporters that directives were issued to either capture or kill the tiger responsible. O R Kelu, the Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, arrived at the scene to address the protestors' concerns and pacify the tense situation. The woman, targeted by the tiger while plucking coffee, was discovered by forest officials on patrol.

Protestors expressed anger and demanded the tiger's capture, as depicted in visuals aired on local TV channels. Minister Kelu faced a blockade from locals, who prevented the woman's body from being taken for postmortem. Assuring the crowd, Kelu promised to enhance safety measures, including establishing fencing and deploying Rapid Response Team units for community protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

