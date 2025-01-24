Supreme Court Reviews Alleged Demolition Violations in Sambhal

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for next week following a plea that accuses Sambhal authorities of contempt for allegedly ignoring the court's demolition guidelines. The plea, filed by petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor, highlights alleged breaches of court-defined processes by local authorities.

The petitioner claims that his property in Sambhal was partially bulldozed in January without any prior notice, contradicting a Supreme Court order from November 2024. This order emphasized the need for show-cause notices and a response period before any demolition.

The plea argues that the unauthorized demolition reflects a disregard for the rule of law. It seeks the initiation of contempt proceedings against local authorities and insists on maintaining the property's current status until a legal resolution is achieved.

