Supreme Court Reviews Alleged Demolition Violations in Sambhal

The Supreme Court will hear a plea accusing Sambhal authorities of ignoring a court verdict on property demolition. The plea claims authorities demolished property without notice, violating guidelines. The court stressed due process must be followed, labeling unauthorized demolitions as arbitrary and illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for next week following a plea that accuses Sambhal authorities of contempt for allegedly ignoring the court's demolition guidelines. The plea, filed by petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor, highlights alleged breaches of court-defined processes by local authorities.

The petitioner claims that his property in Sambhal was partially bulldozed in January without any prior notice, contradicting a Supreme Court order from November 2024. This order emphasized the need for show-cause notices and a response period before any demolition.

The plea argues that the unauthorized demolition reflects a disregard for the rule of law. It seeks the initiation of contempt proceedings against local authorities and insists on maintaining the property's current status until a legal resolution is achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

