Vessels Face VHF Radio Challenges Amid Iranian Military Exercise

In the northern Gulf, vessels have been subject to VHF radio challenges, as reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Friday. These challenges may be linked to Iranian military exercises in the region.

The UKMTO has issued a warning to seafarers navigating near Iranian waters, advising them to be alert to similar radio hailing, especially during the ongoing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' exercise, known as Great Prophet 19. The Fars news agency confirmed these naval operations in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Previously, the UKMTO highlighted an incident involving a vessel located 86 nautical miles northeast of Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. This ship, confronted by a small military craft with a green laser, was directed to Iranian waters but continued to its next destination. The UKMTO has not confirmed if this incident was part of the ongoing military drill.

(With inputs from agencies.)