Left Menu

EU Intensifies Scrutiny on Social Media Giant 'X'

The European Union is thoroughly examining social media platform X under the EU's Digital Services Act. The investigation, yet to reach a verdict, is advancing as the Commission reportedly concludes its initial probe. The precise outcomes, however, remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:09 IST
EU Intensifies Scrutiny on Social Media Giant 'X'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's diligent investigation into social media giant X, in line with the EU's Digital Services Act, is still unfolding, according to a spokesperson. A definitive decision has yet to be reached.

On Friday, reports from Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper indicated that the European Commission has wrapped up its preliminary examination.

Citing high-ranking EU officials, the newspaper mentioned the culmination of the initial probe, although no conclusions have been formally disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025