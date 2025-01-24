EU Intensifies Scrutiny on Social Media Giant 'X'
The European Union is thoroughly examining social media platform X under the EU's Digital Services Act. The investigation, yet to reach a verdict, is advancing as the Commission reportedly concludes its initial probe. The precise outcomes, however, remain pending.
The European Union's diligent investigation into social media giant X, in line with the EU's Digital Services Act, is still unfolding, according to a spokesperson. A definitive decision has yet to be reached.
On Friday, reports from Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper indicated that the European Commission has wrapped up its preliminary examination.
Citing high-ranking EU officials, the newspaper mentioned the culmination of the initial probe, although no conclusions have been formally disclosed.
