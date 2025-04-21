Left Menu

World Leaders Mourn the Loss of Pope Francis

Global leaders, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, mourned the death of Pope Francis, highlighting his compassion, commitment to a better world, and his remarkable service to society. Pope Francis was the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:53 IST
On Monday, the world mourned a significant loss as leaders expressed their condolences for Pope Francis. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the Pope's compassion and dedication to a better world.

Pope Francis, who was 88, passed away on Easter Monday. He held the distinction of being the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, a testament to his broad appeal and influence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his respects, highlighting the Pope's extraordinary service to humanity, especially the poor and marginalized. Leaders around the globe join those who grieve his passing, recognizing his substantial impact on human society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

