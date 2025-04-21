Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Remarks Shake U.S. Markets

U.S. stock futures fell after President Trump's criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the Fed's independence amidst trade tensions. Market confidence was shaken, impacting several sectors and key stocks like Tesla and Nvidia. Gold miners, however, showed gains amidst the uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:53 IST
U.S. stock markets took a hit on Monday following President Donald Trump's latest criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, igniting fears over the central bank's independence. This added to investor anxiety already heightened by ongoing trade conflicts.

The controversy deepened when White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett hinted that the option of firing Powell might be under consideration. Trump's demand for further interest-rate cuts has been a point of contention.

As a result, Dow E-minis fell 344 points, S&P 500 E-minis dropped 53.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis declined 209.25 points. Meanwhile, gold miners saw positive premarket trading amid the uncertainty clouding the economic landscape.

