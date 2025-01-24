Tensions Rise: The Unraveling West Bank Ceasefire Threat

Israeli military operations in the West Bank have claimed the lives of at least 12 Palestinians since Tuesday, jeopardizing the newly minted Gaza ceasefire, according to UN Human Rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan on Friday.

On Thursday, hundreds fled from Jenin as Israeli forces demolished homes during their third consecutive day of operations. This military action came shortly after Gaza's ceasefire, exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, was established.

The Israeli offensive targets alleged Iranian-supported militants in Jenin, long a stronghold for armed Palestinian groups. However, the UN rights office has criticized the killings and settlements expansion, urging a halt to violence and warning of breaches in international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)