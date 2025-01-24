Left Menu

Tensions Rise: The Unraveling West Bank Ceasefire Threat

The ongoing Israeli military operations in the West Bank have resulted in 12 Palestinian deaths, raising concerns about the stability of a recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The UN urges an immediate cessation of violence and calls attention to settlement expansion, which is viewed as a potential violation of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:22 IST
Tensions Rise: The Unraveling West Bank Ceasefire Threat

Israeli military operations in the West Bank have claimed the lives of at least 12 Palestinians since Tuesday, jeopardizing the newly minted Gaza ceasefire, according to UN Human Rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan on Friday.

On Thursday, hundreds fled from Jenin as Israeli forces demolished homes during their third consecutive day of operations. This military action came shortly after Gaza's ceasefire, exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, was established.

The Israeli offensive targets alleged Iranian-supported militants in Jenin, long a stronghold for armed Palestinian groups. However, the UN rights office has criticized the killings and settlements expansion, urging a halt to violence and warning of breaches in international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025