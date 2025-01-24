Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Maharashtra on Waste Management Funds

The Supreme Court critiqued the Maharashtra government for not funding solid waste treatment projects in Vasai-Virar. These projects are essential under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The state must submit a detailed fund allocation timeline by February 21, amidst concerns about environmental protection obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:39 IST
Supreme Court Challenges Maharashtra on Waste Management Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's failure to allocate funds for solid waste treatment in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation. The Court underscored the government's duty to protect the environment under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the state for its earlier claim of unavailability of funds for crucial projects, directing Maharashtra to file an affidavit clarifying the timeline for fund allocation by February 21.

The case, involving an appeal by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, highlights the state's non-compliance with waste management laws, raising significant environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025