Supreme Court Challenges Maharashtra on Waste Management Funds

The Supreme Court has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's failure to allocate funds for solid waste treatment in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation. The Court underscored the government's duty to protect the environment under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the state for its earlier claim of unavailability of funds for crucial projects, directing Maharashtra to file an affidavit clarifying the timeline for fund allocation by February 21.

The case, involving an appeal by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, highlights the state's non-compliance with waste management laws, raising significant environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)