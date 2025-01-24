Global Tensions and Conflicts Highlighted in Current World News Briefs
The news briefs highlight global tensions, with Hungary seeking EU support to resume Ukraine gas transit, Congo's M23 conflict threatening regional war, and ceasefire preparations in Gaza. Other reported issues include US whistleblower allegations against Mastercard and Visa, Hong Kong human rights concerns, and a multitude of geopolitical conflicts.
In a reflection of mounting global tensions, Hungary is urging the European Union to convince Ukraine to resume gas transits from Russia. Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighted the upcoming challenge as the EU contemplates extending sanctions on Russia.
The UN has raised alarms over the potential escalation of Congo's M23 conflict into a broader war in the region. Meanwhile, Gaza civilians are preparing to return to northern areas following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Tensions also rise as U.S. lawmakers push for sanctions over Hong Kong's human rights issues, with a whistleblower accusing Mastercard and Visa of tolerating illicit transactions on OnlyFans. Security and diplomatic challenges persist worldwide, from Israeli military operations to U.S. military movements in the Philippines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Sees Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Efforts
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Mossad Joins Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.
Biden and Netanyahu: A Race Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire
Biden Races Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal