Turkey Anticipates Phase Two of Gaza Ceasefire

Turkey expects the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire to kick off in early 2026, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The announcement followed productive talks with officials from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

Fidan, speaking in Damascus, noted the conversations aimed to address roadblocks in evolving the ceasefire to its subsequent stage.

Emphasizing the importance of leadership, he highlighted that the priority is for Gaza's administration to transition to a Palestinian-led group.