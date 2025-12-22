Left Menu

Turkey Anticipates Phase Two of Gaza Ceasefire

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the anticipated start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire in early 2026. The discussions in Miami, involving U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian officials, centered on overcoming obstacles to advancing the ceasefire deal, emphasizing a Palestinian-led governance in Gaza.

Fidan, speaking in Damascus, noted the conversations aimed to address roadblocks in evolving the ceasefire to its subsequent stage.

Emphasizing the importance of leadership, he highlighted that the priority is for Gaza's administration to transition to a Palestinian-led group.

