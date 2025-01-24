Crisis Mounts: UN Personnel Detained by Houthis in Yemen

The United Nations announced Friday that several staff members have been detained by Houthis in northern Yemen, prompting an immediate suspension of UN movement in those areas. Efforts are underway to secure the detainees' release.

The arrests occurred on Thursday in Sanaa, the capital, leading to heightened security measures by the UN to protect its employees. UN officials are in talks with senior Houthi representatives to negotiate the immediate and unconditional release of detained personnel and partners.

This is not the first instance of detainment by the Houthis, who are aligned with Iran and have a history of conflict in the region, including holding 20 Yemeni employees of the US embassy for three years due to ongoing tensions.

