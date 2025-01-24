Tragedy in Bhaksa: Cousins Found Dead in Mustard Field

In a shocking incident in Bhaksa village, Sahjanwa, officials reported on Friday that two young boys were found dead in a mustard field with their throats slit.

Identified as cousins Prince, aged 12, and Abhishek, aged 14, the boys had gone missing the previous evening, prompting a frantic search by their families. They were last seen playing at 5 pm on Thursday.

Their bodies were discovered on Friday morning, bound and gagged, indicating a gruesome end. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover confirmed the ongoing investigation, with a commitment to quickly apprehending those responsible.

