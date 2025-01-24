Left Menu

Tragedy in Bhaksa: Cousins Found Dead in Mustard Field

In a heartbreaking incident in Bhaksa village, two boys, aged 12 and 14, were found dead in a mustard field with their throats slit. The cousins, identified as Prince and Abhishek, were missing since Thursday evening. Police have launched an investigation to identify the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bhaksa village, Sahjanwa, officials reported on Friday that two young boys were found dead in a mustard field with their throats slit.

Identified as cousins Prince, aged 12, and Abhishek, aged 14, the boys had gone missing the previous evening, prompting a frantic search by their families. They were last seen playing at 5 pm on Thursday.

Their bodies were discovered on Friday morning, bound and gagged, indicating a gruesome end. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover confirmed the ongoing investigation, with a commitment to quickly apprehending those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

