Manhunt Underway After Virginia Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 3 Injured

A tragic shooting incident in northeastern Virginia resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to three others on Tuesday evening, leaving authorities scrambling to locate the perpetrators.

Authorities in Spotsylvania County responded to distressing 911 calls around 5:30 pm, reporting an active shooting at a local townhouse complex near Fredericksburg, roughly 65 miles southwest of Washington. The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, represented by Major Elizabeth Scott, urged the public to keep clear of the area as officials conducted a thorough investigation.

The suspected involvement of multiple shooters added complexity to the case, with no immediate arrests made or motives apparent. Schools in Fredericksburg City announced a delayed start the following day to prepare for the community's emotional response.

(With inputs from agencies.)