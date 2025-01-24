Gujarat ATS Cracks Down on Illegal Alprazolam Factory, Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 107 Crore

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) made a significant breakthrough this week by busting an illegal factory producing alprazolam in Anand district. The raid resulted in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of banned drugs valued at Rs 107 crore. The factory, located near Khambhat town, was found to be manufacturing the psychotropic substance illegally, a violation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS conducted the operation on Thursday evening, catching the accused red-handed with 107 kg of alprazolam. The apprehended individuals were identified as Ajay Jain, Ranjit Dabhi, Vijay Makwana, Hemant Patel, Lalji Makwana, and Jaydeep Makwana. While five of the accused were responsible for the on-site manufacturing, Ajay Jain was involved in procuring the drug for distribution.

The ATS probe revealed that Jain, a native of Indore, had a history with narcotics, having been previously jailed by the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) for similar offenses. Furthermore, Rs 30 lakh, intended as advance payment for drug production, was recovered during the raid. Authorities disclosed that the seized alprazolam stock could produce 42 crore tablets, each containing 0.25 grams of the substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)