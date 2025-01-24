Left Menu

Amit Shah Challenges Sharad Pawar on Cooperative Sector Contributions

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah questioned NCP chief Sharad Pawar's contributions to the cooperative sector during his tenure as Union agriculture minister. Shah highlighted the Modi government's initiatives since setting up a separate cooperation ministry, including the introduction of a new ethanol policy and tax resolutions for sugar mills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:23 IST
Amit Shah Challenges Sharad Pawar on Cooperative Sector Contributions
  • Country:
  • India

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah took aim at NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday, questioning his accomplishments in advancing the cooperative sector during his time as Union agriculture minister.

Speaking at two different events in Maharashtra, Shah highlighted the proactive measures taken by the Modi government to bolster the cooperative segment, such as establishing a separate cooperation ministry in 2021.

The ministry has enacted several reforms, including the implementation of an ethanol policy for sugar mills and resolving longstanding tax issues, aiming to enhance India's self-reliance through a robust cooperative framework, Shah remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025