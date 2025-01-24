Amit Shah Challenges Sharad Pawar on Cooperative Sector Contributions

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah took aim at NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday, questioning his accomplishments in advancing the cooperative sector during his time as Union agriculture minister.

Speaking at two different events in Maharashtra, Shah highlighted the proactive measures taken by the Modi government to bolster the cooperative segment, such as establishing a separate cooperation ministry in 2021.

The ministry has enacted several reforms, including the implementation of an ethanol policy for sugar mills and resolving longstanding tax issues, aiming to enhance India's self-reliance through a robust cooperative framework, Shah remarked.

