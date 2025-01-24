Tensions in Lebanon: Israeli Troops Stay Past Ceasefire Deadline

Israeli forces are set to extend their stay in southern Lebanon beyond the ceasefire deadline, citing incomplete implementation of the agreement terms. The Israeli prime minister's office confirmed this extension on Friday, stressing the deal's terms remain unfulfilled.

The ceasefire agreement, effective since November 27, required the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the disarmament of Hezbollah forces south of the Litani River within a 60-day timeframe. Negotiated by the US and France, the deal aimed to conclude over a year of hostilities that saw significant displacement and destruction in Lebanon.

Israeli authorities emphasized that troop withdrawal is contingent on the Lebanese army's effective enforcement of the ceasefire terms. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has called any delay in withdrawal unacceptable, emphasizing Lebanon's responsibility to address any breaches through legitimate means.

(With inputs from agencies.)