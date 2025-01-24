Devastating Blast at Bhandara Ordnance Factory: Tragedy Strikes Maharashtra

A tragic explosion rocked Bhandara district in Maharashtra on Friday morning, resulting in multiple fatalities at a local ordnance factory. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari initially reported eight deaths, though district officials later confirmed seven, as rescue operations remained in progress.

Eyewitnesses described a massive cloud of smoke billowing from the factory site, and the ground tremors were felt by residents in nearby villages. The explosion reportedly occurred in the factory's LTP section at around 10.30 am, leading to a devastating fire.

Efforts by a National Disaster Response Force team were underway to rescue survivors, utilizing specialized equipment. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sorrow over the incident, offering condolences and support to the affected families.

