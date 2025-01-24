Left Menu

Devastating Blast at Bhandara Ordnance Factory: Tragedy Strikes Maharashtra

A powerful explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, claimed several lives. Initial reports confirmed eight fatalities, later revised to seven by local officials. The explosion led to a massive rescue operation involving multiple disaster response teams. Defence Minister expressed condolences and assured assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion rocked Bhandara district in Maharashtra on Friday morning, resulting in multiple fatalities at a local ordnance factory. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari initially reported eight deaths, though district officials later confirmed seven, as rescue operations remained in progress.

Eyewitnesses described a massive cloud of smoke billowing from the factory site, and the ground tremors were felt by residents in nearby villages. The explosion reportedly occurred in the factory's LTP section at around 10.30 am, leading to a devastating fire.

Efforts by a National Disaster Response Force team were underway to rescue survivors, utilizing specialized equipment. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sorrow over the incident, offering condolences and support to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

