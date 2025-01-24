Navigating Perils: The Rise of Terrorism in Maritime Security
The United Nations highlights terrorism and technologies like weaponized drones as primary maritime security concerns over piracy. Companies safeguarding ships in risk zones like the Red Sea must adhere to international law while countering threats. Cyprus plays a leading role in private maritime security standards.
- Country:
- Cyprus
The United Nations has identified terrorism and the proliferation of weaponized drones as major maritime security threats, overshadowing traditional piracy concerns. This was discussed by officials during a recent visit to Cyprus, currently holding the world's eleventh-largest shipping fleet and offering significant insights into private maritime security operations.
Maritime security companies are now tasked with developing strategies to mitigate tech-based threats against merchant shipping, adhering strictly to international legal frameworks. The scrutiny came amid observations of Cyprus's extensive diligence in authorizing security firms, reflecting robust global standards in practice.
While Cyprus's security measures received praise, the lack of grievance mechanisms for maritime workers remains a concern. The UN officials noted the importance of enhancing accountability, with further insights expected in their upcoming detailed report later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Talks: Cyprus's Strategic Role in Regional Security
Farewell to a Modernizer: Costas Simitis' Legacy in Greece and Cyprus
Crossing Bridges: Paving Paths to Unity in Cyprus
Cyprus Celebrates U.S. Military Sales Approval Amidst Tensions
Strengthening Ties: Biden Boosts U.S.-Cyprus Defense Relations