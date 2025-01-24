Navigating Perils: The Rise of Terrorism in Maritime Security

The United Nations has identified terrorism and the proliferation of weaponized drones as major maritime security threats, overshadowing traditional piracy concerns. This was discussed by officials during a recent visit to Cyprus, currently holding the world's eleventh-largest shipping fleet and offering significant insights into private maritime security operations.

Maritime security companies are now tasked with developing strategies to mitigate tech-based threats against merchant shipping, adhering strictly to international legal frameworks. The scrutiny came amid observations of Cyprus's extensive diligence in authorizing security firms, reflecting robust global standards in practice.

While Cyprus's security measures received praise, the lack of grievance mechanisms for maritime workers remains a concern. The UN officials noted the importance of enhancing accountability, with further insights expected in their upcoming detailed report later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)