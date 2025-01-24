Judicial Block on Capitol Entry for Rhodes After Sentence Commutation

A federal judge has imposed restrictions on Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, barring him from entering Washington, DC, without court permission. This decision comes after former President Donald Trump commuted Rhodes' 18-year prison sentence, originally given for his role in the Capitol attack.

The order was issued by US District Judge Amit Mehta just days after Rhodes' unsanctioned visit to the Capitol. During his visit, Rhodes met with at least one lawmaker and defended his role in the January 6, 2021, attack that disrupted congressional proceedings.

Judge Mehta's restriction extends to other members of the Oath Keepers who were convicted of seditious conspiracy, reinforcing the seriousness with which the judiciary views attempts to disrupt democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)