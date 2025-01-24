Army Bestows Honorary Ranks Ahead of Republic Day 2025
The Army has selected several personnel to receive honorary commissions, elevating them to the ranks of honorary captains and lieutenants ahead of the 76th Republic Day. The Defence Ministry released a draft gazette listing commissioned individuals from various units, signaling uniform and insignia changes for honorees.
Several army personnel have been chosen for honorary commissions, promoting them to the ranks of honorary captain and honorary lieutenant, as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, the Defence Ministry announced.
In a recent statement, the ministry revealed a draft gazette listing individuals awarded honorary ranks for Republic Day 2025, with appointments effective January 26, pending satisfactory performance and no disciplinary issues.
The commissioned personnel include Ris Maj & Hony Lt Bharat Bhushan, Ris Maj & Hony Lt Dinesh Kumar, and others from various units. The ministry also provided links to draft gazettes detailing retiree commissions effective from stipulated dates.
