Axar Patel: Captaining Delhi Capitals to New Heights

Axar Patel's leadership is credited with Delhi Capitals' impressive performance in the current IPL season, as highlighted by assistant coach Matthew Mott. Under Patel's captaincy, the team has notched three consecutive wins and sits atop the points table, Mott shared during a pre-match press conference.

Mott highlights Patel's ability to balance cricket with life, emphasizing his inclusive leadership style that puts players at ease. Instead of being the sole decision-maker, Patel consults experienced teammates like KL Rahul and Faf Du Plessis, enhancing team dynamics with their input.

Mott also notes Patel's sparing use as a bowler recently, but anticipates more bowling contributions in upcoming matches. Additionally, the coach applauds Rahul's flexibility and hints at a strategic batting order placement. Meanwhile, veteran Faf Du Plessis could play against Royal Challengers Bangalore, pending fitness assessment.

