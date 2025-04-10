Left Menu

MS Dhoni Returns as Chennai Super Kings Captain Amid Gaikwad's Injury

MS Dhoni will resume his role as captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to an elbow injury. Dhoni had previously led the team for 14 seasons. Chennai has struggled this season, currently ranking ninth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:40 IST
MS Dhoni

In a significant development for the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni is set to return as captain for the remainder of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This decision comes after Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over the captaincy last year, sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow.

Gaikwad injured himself during a match against the Rajasthan Royals, managing to score 63 runs despite the setback. He played in subsequent games against Delhi and Punjab, but the injury eventually forced him out. The Super Kings, five-time IPL champions, have had a challenging start, losing four of their first five matches.

Chennai will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Friday, hoping to revitalize their campaign under Dhoni's experienced leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

