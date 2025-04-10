MS Dhoni Returns as Chennai Super Kings Captain Amid Gaikwad's Injury

In a significant development for the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni is set to return as captain for the remainder of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This decision comes after Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over the captaincy last year, sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow.

Gaikwad injured himself during a match against the Rajasthan Royals, managing to score 63 runs despite the setback. He played in subsequent games against Delhi and Punjab, but the injury eventually forced him out. The Super Kings, five-time IPL champions, have had a challenging start, losing four of their first five matches.

Chennai will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Friday, hoping to revitalize their campaign under Dhoni's experienced leadership.

