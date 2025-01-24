Crisis in Congo: General's Death & M23 Rebels' Advance

The Democratic Republic of Congo's military governor of North Kivu province has succumbed to gunshot injuries incurred on the front line against the M23 rebels, according to an official statement and a United Nations report released Friday.

The rebels, now advancing on two fronts, pose a significant threat to the provincial capital, Goma, located in the volatile eastern region of the country. This escalation of violence threatens to spark a broader regional conflict. Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, who had been leading the province since 2023, passed away on Thursday, as per government sources relayed to Reuters.

The internal U.N. report detailed that the general suffered injuries supervising troops 20 kilometers from Goma. After capturing the town of Minova earlier this week, the rebels progressed to Sake, situated 20 kilometers west of Goma, severing major supply lines. The Congolese army managed to repel the rebel advancement toward Sake, but the U.N. condemned the situation, noting the increased danger to Goma. Heavy bombardments have forced tens of thousands from surrounding tent camps to seek refuge within Goma itself.

