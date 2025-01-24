Left Menu

Crisis in Congo: General's Death & M23 Rebels' Advance

The military governor of DR Congo's North Kivu province, Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, died from gunshot wounds in a conflict with M23 rebels. The rebels are advancing towards Goma, escalating violence and risking wider regional conflict. Over 400,000 people are now displaced due to the fighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:49 IST
Crisis in Congo: General's Death & M23 Rebels' Advance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's military governor of North Kivu province has succumbed to gunshot injuries incurred on the front line against the M23 rebels, according to an official statement and a United Nations report released Friday.

The rebels, now advancing on two fronts, pose a significant threat to the provincial capital, Goma, located in the volatile eastern region of the country. This escalation of violence threatens to spark a broader regional conflict. Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, who had been leading the province since 2023, passed away on Thursday, as per government sources relayed to Reuters.

The internal U.N. report detailed that the general suffered injuries supervising troops 20 kilometers from Goma. After capturing the town of Minova earlier this week, the rebels progressed to Sake, situated 20 kilometers west of Goma, severing major supply lines. The Congolese army managed to repel the rebel advancement toward Sake, but the U.N. condemned the situation, noting the increased danger to Goma. Heavy bombardments have forced tens of thousands from surrounding tent camps to seek refuge within Goma itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025