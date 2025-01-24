Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial Move on Bangalore Palace Grounds

The Karnataka state cabinet decided against granting Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for the Bangalore Palace Grounds acquisition. Instead, an ordinance has been introduced to bypass TDR issuance, citing state interests. The decision aims to empower land use without economic strain.

Updated: 24-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:09 IST
  • India

The Karnataka state cabinet has opted not to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for approximately sixteen acres at Bangalore Palace Grounds, a choice rooted in the state's interest, said Minister H K Patil.

In place of TDR, an ordinance will be introduced to bypass this issuance, aligning with the Bangalore Palace (Land Acquisition and Transfer) Act-1996, to strategically empower the state government's rights over land utilization, Patil explained at a briefing.

The ordinance enables complete or partial withdrawal from infrastructure projects based on court judgments or prior government decisions. The Supreme Court's 2024 directive recommended valuing adjacent areas for road development, but the hefty TDR cost was deemed unfeasible for Karnataka's economic health.

