Karnataka's Controversial Move on Bangalore Palace Grounds

The Karnataka state cabinet has opted not to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family for approximately sixteen acres at Bangalore Palace Grounds, a choice rooted in the state's interest, said Minister H K Patil.

In place of TDR, an ordinance will be introduced to bypass this issuance, aligning with the Bangalore Palace (Land Acquisition and Transfer) Act-1996, to strategically empower the state government's rights over land utilization, Patil explained at a briefing.

The ordinance enables complete or partial withdrawal from infrastructure projects based on court judgments or prior government decisions. The Supreme Court's 2024 directive recommended valuing adjacent areas for road development, but the hefty TDR cost was deemed unfeasible for Karnataka's economic health.

