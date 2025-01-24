Court Rules: No Right to Loudspeakers in Religious Places

The Allahabad High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a writ petition seeking permission to mount loudspeakers on a Masjid. The court stated that the use of loudspeakers at religious places is not a matter of legal right.

The petition, filed by Pilibhit-resident Mukhtiyar Ahmad, was dismissed by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Donadi Ramesh. The court observed that while religious places are intended for offering prayers, the use of loudspeakers could lead to disturbances.

At the outset, the state counsel objected, noting that the petitioner was neither a mutawalli nor did the mosque belong to him, thus questioning his legal standing, or locus, to file the writ petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)