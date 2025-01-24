Left Menu

Trump Calls for Overhaul of FEMA After Natural Disasters

During a visit to hurricane-damaged areas in North Carolina, President Donald Trump criticized FEMA's handling of disaster relief and proposed eliminating the agency. Trump aims to grant states more authority in managing natural disasters, while accusing Governor Newsom of mishandling California wildfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a fundamental overhaul of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following his visit to North Carolina, which was battered by Hurricane Helene. Trump criticized FEMA's response and suggested the agency should be dismantled or restructured.

Trump's assertions coincide with his promise to ensure that North Carolina receives swift aid, as he insists federal funds should be managed directly by states during disasters. While visiting areas impacted by Helene, Trump accused the Biden administration of poor relief efforts, a claim the administration disputes.

In California, Trump's contentious stance on wildfire management included a threat to withhold federal aid. He alleged Governor Gavin Newsom was neglecting proper water management in favor of conservation, a claim Newsom rejects. The region continues battling wildfires with its water policy under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

